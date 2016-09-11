Caste Hindu girl married to Dalit youth approaches HC to seek protection for couples in inter-caste marriages

A 19-year-old caste Hindu girl married to a Dalit youth has approached the Madras High Court Bench here listing out a series of murders that have taken place in the State due to opposition to inter-caste marriages and seeking a direction to the police department to create a special cell for providing protection to such couples.

The petitioner, a Third Year student of the Madurai Kamaraj University College in Andipatti, said that she got married to her classmate against the wishes of her parents, on September 3. Subsequently, her father and paternal uncle visited her husband’s residence along with three policemen, and threatened his family members to send her back to her parental home.

Accusing her parents of attempting to kill her and her husband, the petitioner sought protection for her Dalit husband, herself, and other such couples of inter-caste marriages. She listed out many instances of honour killings.