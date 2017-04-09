Woman killed while alighting from moving train

more-in

TIRUNELVELI

A passenger, Seethalakshmi (36), wife of Aravind Subramanian of Tirunelveli Town, was killed when she got trapped under the wheels of a moving train at Tirunelveli junction on Sunday.

Instead of boarding a Nagercoil-bound passenger train, which was scheduled to depart from the station at 7 a.m., Seethalakshmi got into a bogie of Tirunelveli-Shencottah passenger train at the fifth platform by mistake, sources said.

Soon after the train started moving from the station around 6.50 a.m., Seethalakshmi realised her mistake and immediately tried to alight from it. In the process, she lost her balance and got trapped under the wheels.

The body was taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Aravind Subramanian, Tirunelveli Railway Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C.