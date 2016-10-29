Important places in the district such as ‘Amma Park’, Abdul Kalam memorial, major bus stands and Ramanathapuram railway station, would soon have Wi-Fi facility as local MP A. Anwar Raja launched a host of service support facilities, using his constituency development fund.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said as most mobile phone users had smart phones, Wi-Fi facility would be extremely useful for them.

He had released Rs. 30 lakh for erecting a high-mast lamp at Amma Park and replace the existing lightings with LED lights.

He had also released Rs. 9 lakh for planting tree saplings in and around the park. A separate gym for women would be set up there, and the Kalam Science Park for Children would be opened soon.

Mr. Anwar Raja, who had released Rs. 1 crore to lay paver blocks and upgrade facilities at Ramanathapuram Government Headquarters Hospital, proposed to provide a battery-operated car for the benefit of aged patients.