The 91-year-old temple priest of the Sundara Gandhi Vinayagar Temple still remembers the day when the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, visited Kil Kodappamund, in Udhagamandalam in 1934.

“I was around nine when I caught a glimpse of the great man,” V. Subramani, the temple priest, told The Hindu .

In the temple, which bears the name of the Mahatma, Subramani has been performing temple rituals and taking care of the building for over 35 years now. Not only is the name of Mahatma Gandhi mentioned in the same breath of the temple deity, Vinayaga, but even inside the sanctum sanctorum, the Vinayagar idol shares space with a portrait of Gandhi.

“We revere both, and pray to both. Both are given equal respect within the temple,” said Mr. Subramani.

Not all residents of Kil Kodappamund realise the historical importance of the temple, which has been closed for renovation.

Gandhiji was on a seven-day visit to the hill station in 1934, campaigning against the caste structure. Mr. Subramani says both Dalits and caste Hindus visit the temple and are treated equally. “I am sure the Mahatma’s visit paved the way for such integration, not only in Ooty, but in other places as well,” he said.

Venugopal Dharmalingam, Director of the Nilgiri Documentation Centre, said Gandhiji was believed to have visited Kodappamund in 1934. “It has been said that he visited a school there, though there is no written record of him visiting the temple,” he said.