Rainwater stagnation in public places is a common sight across the city every time monsoon starts, opening up the possibilities of vector-borne diseases spreading in society.

The waste water spilling out of the clogged drains are adding to the woes of the residents.

These puddles are providing breeding facilities for mosquitoes.

Cases of fever are very common in the city with hospitals and clinics dealing with large numbers of such cases on a daily basis.

Though the corporation health officials have listed out various action plans to combat mosquito breeding, social activists feel that the execution of these programmes left a lot to be desired.

“The ideas might have been listed out. But unless the cleaning of drains and sucking out of water stagnated in open spaces were carried out at regular intervals, the mosquitoes will continue to breed and possibilities of diseases getting contracted will hang over us like a Damocle’s sword. The health officials need to intensifying the checks,” said N. Shanmugasundaram, president of the Nallur Consumer Welfare Association.

City Health Officer K. Boopathy told The Hindu that the corporation had intensified the mosquito control measures and only two dengue cases were reported from the city in the last two months.

“Both the patients have recovered. During the last 20 days, no new cases of dengue has been diagnosed in the city,” he said.

But when asked out about water stagnation found for many days continuously in places in Palaikadu and nearby areas, Dr. Boopathy said that the administration was sucking out water using trucks.

“Besides these, bleaching powder is dusted in places from where the water was sucked out to kill any larvae and eggs of mosquito remaining there,” he added.