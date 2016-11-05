Water release from Kanniyakumari dams suspended as a precaution

Water level in Papanasam dam rose by about three feet on Friday, following rainfall in catchment areas. Tirunelveli also experienced showers, which resulted in inundation of low-lying areas.

The level in Papanasam dam rose to 26.2 feet, from 23.4 feet on Thursday, with an inflow of 197 cusecs. Two hundred and five cusecs of water was discharged from the dam. Water level in Manimuthar dam stood at 34.35 feet, with an inflow of 19 cusecs.

The following is the rainfall data (in mm) recorded in the district: Papanasam 15, Tirunelveli 14, Nanguneri 10, Shencottah 7, Palayamkottai and Sankarankoil 3 each.

Official takes stock

PWD officials were asked to deploy adequate machinery to expedite desilting of waterbodies by Rajendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, who is also the monitoring officer for Tirunelveli district, on Friday.

Chairing a meeting here to review steps taken to prevent damage to life and property during the monsoon season, Dr. Rajendra Kumar stressed the need for coordination among various departments while facing monsoon challenges. He instructed officials to expedite removal of encroachments from waterbodies and ensure that all farmers insured their crops against rain and flood damage.

According to an official press release, Dr. Rajendra Kumar called for adequate precautionary steps against damage to life and property during rains and asked government staff not to go on leave during the monsoon season. The civic authorities, he said, should take preventive steps against spread of water-borne diseases and the PWD should expedite desilting of waterbodies by deploying adequate heavy machinery. He advised the officials to involve the public and non-governmental organisations in all monsoon-related work. The Collector, M. Karunakaran, presided over the meeting.

Nagercoil

With the onset of north-east monsoon, there were moderate to heavy rains in the past few days across Kanniyakumari district. Hilly areas received heavy rain.

The Water Resources Organisation (WRO) wing of Public Works Department has suspended water release from major dams as a precautionary measure. The level in the waterbodies is increasing steadily due to the rain. Water level in Pechiparai dam stood at 12.80 feet at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. The inflow into the dam was 167 cusecs.

The level at Perunchani dam stood at 21.90 feet and the inflow was 98 cusecs.

Water levels at other dams and inflow: Chitrar I - 6.79 feet (inflow-21 cusecs); Chitrar II - 6.87 feet (inflow-33 cusecs); Poigai - 9.80 feet and Mambazhathuraiaru 43.23 feet.

The maximum rain of 21.2 mm was registered in the catchment areas of Perunchani dam. Rainfall recorded in other stations (in mm): Pechiparai 20.4, Kannimar 21, Thirparappu 5.6, Adayamadai 2.4, Anaikkidangu 2 and Kannimar 1.

