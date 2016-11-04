Tamil film director-actor Cheran, along with his daughter, appeared before Judicial Magistrate Court here on Thursday in connection with a cheque bounce case.

Mr. Cheran and his daughter Nivetha Priyadarshini appeared before Judicial Magistrate I A. Kannan in response to the non-bailable warrants issued against them by the court on July 28.

The Magistrate recalled the warrants after recording the appearances of Mr. Cheran and his daughter, and posted the case to November 25 for trial.

Mr. Cheran had already executed a bond for Rs. 1 lakh and two sureties for like sum, and Ms. Priyadarshini executed a bond for Rs. 10,000 and two sureties for like sum on Thursday, and got the warrant recalled, M. Somasundaram, their counsel, said.

The Magistrate had ordered the issue of warrants against the two as they failed to appear before the court in July and he could not represent them at that time when the lawyers were boycotting the court, he said.

The film director and his daughter had floated a company, C2H (Cinema2Home) Network Limited, in 2014 in a bid to curb video piracy in Tamil film industry after appointing distributors and dealers across the State.

The company failed to take off, and they could not return the deposits collected from distributors.

C. Palaniappan, the distributor for Ramanathapuram district, filed a case against them for failing to return Rs. 8.40 lakh.