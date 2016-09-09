S. Vaikundarajan of V.V. Minerals appeared before the Principal Subordinate Court here on Thursday for cross-examination in a case filed by him to quash a 2013 order of the Union government banning sand mining in Kanniyakumari district.

Bala Janathipathi, Government Pleader, who appeared for the State government, told The Hindu that Mr. Vaikundarajan was cross-examined before Principal Subordinate Judge Raju, who adjourned the case till September 17 for further hearing. Dennison, standing counsel, appeared for the Union government.