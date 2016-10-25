Two pedestrians, including a 65-year-old woman, were killed in separate accidents in the city on Saturday.

According to the police, Padmavathi (65), wife of Devappa Gowda, was crossing a road on her way home at Dodda Bommasandra around 7.30 p.m when a motorcycle knocked her down. Padmavathi sustained severe head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Hebbal traffic police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the biker, identified as Joseph.

In the other accident, a 43-year-old man was killed when a KSRTC bus knocked him down near Krishna Floor Mill, near Platform Road, on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Jagadeesh, a hardware engineer and resident of Srirampura.