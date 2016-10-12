The district police have arrested two gangs that were involved in 10 cases of robbery in various parts of the district and recovered 60 sovereigns of gold.

In a statement, the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Rajarajan, said that a special team, led by Sattur Town Inspector of Police Kannan, arrested a six-member gang in connection with a dacoity in which the gang members had waylaid Marimuthu (26), who was riding on a two-wheeler near Ettoorvattam Road, and robbed Rs. 700 from him.

The police identified the robbers as Sivamani of Jaihindpuram in Madurai, Ramachandran, Soundirapandi (all Madurai) and Maheswaran from Chathireddiyapatti near Virudhunagar, Kumar of Perungudi and Ajit.

The police found that Sivamani, Soundarapandi and Ramachandran were involved in two murders and Maheswaran in one murder.

The statement said that Sivamani and Soundarapandi were involved in the recent murder of one Katturaja under Perungudi police limits in Madurai.

During interrogation, the suspects had reportedly confessed to have been involved in robberies and dacoities in Aruppukottai, Sattur and Sivakasi.

The police recovered 33 sovereigns of gold that were robbed in six different cases. They were also involved in robbing cash in Vachchakarapatti and Sattur areas.

Meanwhile, the Kariyapatti police arrested three persons involved in robbery cases in the region.

One Alagarsamy (63) was robbed at knife point by three persons at Tiruchuli Road junction in Kariyapatti on October 10.

The police arrested the trio during a vehicle check on Tuesday on Thoothukudi Road. The police identified the accused as Vigneshwaran, his brother Vinod Kumar of EB Colony in Aruppukottai and their accomplice Mohan of Weavers’ Colony in Puliyampatti.

The police said that they were involved in various housebreak incidents reported in Railway Colony, E.B Colony, Velmurugan Colony, Kariyapatti.

The police recovered from them 27 sovereigns of gold, laptop, and mobile phones.