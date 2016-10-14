The Thondamuthur Police identified the accused as R. Suresh (51) and L. Ramesh (48), employees of the Canara Bank.

The Thondamuthur Police have arrested two bank employees on charges of spreading rumours about Chief Minister's health and talking about her in derogatory manner.

The Thondamuthur Police identified the accused as R. Suresh (51) and L. Ramesh (48), employees of the Canara Bank branch there. They said that when AIADMK member Punitha Devi went to the bank a few days ago to update her passbook, she found the two talking about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in a derogatory manner.

When Ms. Devi, the complainant, questioned them, they threatened her.

Based on Ms. Devi's complaint, the police have registered a case invoking provisions of the Indian Penal Code for using obscene words in public and criminally intimidating the woman.

The accused will be taken to the judicial magistrate court to be remanded in judicial custody, police said.