A free one-day training programme on ‘Soil health management and ways to improve micro nutrient deficiency in soil’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on October 24. A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, said that the training will focus on soil health, identifying the resource and improving the soil health, benefits of healthy soil, fertilizer management and identifying the deficiency in nutrients. For registration visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 and 266650.

