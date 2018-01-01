TNERC draft norms make forecasting of wind, solar power mandatory

more-in

State regulator Tamil Nadu Electricity and Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued draft guidelines which make scheduling and forecasting of wind and solar energy mandatory for connecting to grid and levy of penalty for deviation.

The move follows similar regulation in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan and is as a part of direction from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“Forecasting and scheduling of solar and wind generating stations are essential to maintain grid stability and security, load generation balance considering their infirm nature. The state has large renewable energy generation in both sources, wind and solar. Seamless large scale integration of renewable energy sources, specifically wind and solar is possible through forecasting and scheduling of the wind and solar generation sources,” TNERC said in the draft regulation.

The norms shall apply to all wind and solar energy generators (excluding rooftop PV solar power projects) in Tamil Nadu connected to the Intra-State Transmission System or Distribution System, including those connected through Pooling Sub-Stations, and using the power generated for self-consumption or sale within or outside Tamil Nadu.

The regulations also put the onus on the solar and wind power producers to appoint a qualified Co-ordinating agency for the purpose of scheduling and forecasting the solar and wind power and providing the details with State Load Despatch Centre.

The regulation allows for an error rate of 10% beyond which a penalty in the form of deviation charge would be levied.

The draft regulations come at a time when both wind and solar power generators in the state have faced curtailment and back down issues. Some solar power producers have moved the Madras High Court over the issue.

The draft regulations also made it clear that the State Load Despatch Centre should communicate the curtailment plans through an IT-enabled system and no deviation charges is payable for any consequent deviations if it fails to do so.

“Tamil Nadu is a unique state when compared to other states in terms of renewable energy. The generation and distribution feeders are mixed up here. The state needs a customised deviation settlement mechanism and we would be presenting our constructive suggestions to TNERC on the draft regulations,” K. Kasturirangan, Chairman of Indian Wind Power Association told The Hindu.