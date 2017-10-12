Three workers from Assam rescued from poultry unit

more-in

Three youth from Assam, who claimed that they were treated as bonded labourers in a poultry unit, were rescued and presented before the District Collector here on Tuesday.

Tamil Selvi, convener of the Chennai-based Udal Uzhaippu Thozhilalar Sangam affiliated to the CITU, presented the trio – V. Romeo Francis, 19; Danga Sirthandi, 20; and Sogan Gurmi, 21 – before the Collector.

The District Collector M. Asia Mariam directed Kranthi Kumar, Sub-Collector, Namakkal to inquire into the complaint and submit a report.

Ms. Tamil Selvi told reporters that all the three came to Thiruvananthpuram in search of jobs. Karnan, a middleman from Namakkal, approached them with a job offer and they were employed at a poultry unit.

She alleged that they were given food only two times a day and were not given wages for the last six months. All the three managed to escape from the poultry unit and took refuge at the sangam’s office in Chennai.

She said that seven youngsters from Assam, including the three, were employed in the said poultry unit. As they were not treated properly, three of them managed to escape.

Ms. Tamil Selvi, in her petition, has urged the district administration to rescue the other four also.