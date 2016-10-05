Coastal Security Group personnel bringing the fishermen, who were stranded in sea, along with their boat to Kovalam near Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.

The engine of their fibreglass boat developed snag off Kanniyakumari coast

A Coastal Security Group patrol team rescued three fishermen stranded in the sea after the engine of their fibreglass boat developed a technical snag off Kanniyakumari coast on Tuesday.

According to sources in the CSG, fisherman Vincent (48) of Kovalam near Kanniyakumari had gone for fishing in his fibreglass boat along with Jesu (53) and Gregory, also from Kovalam, on Tuesday.

When they were fishing about six nautical miles away from Kanniyakumari coast, the outboard engine of the boat broke down due to a technical snag.

Even as the small boat was drifting away due to heavy wind, a mechanised boat from Chinnamuttom Fishing Harbour rescued the fishermen and contacted the CSG Patrol Team over phone.

Arriving at the spot within the next few minutes, the CSG personnel took the three distressed fishermen and towed their boat to Kovalam.