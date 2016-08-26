A.L. Somyaji, who resigned as Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu on Friday. File photo

Tamil Nadu Advocate-General A. L. Somyaji has resigned. He tendered his resignation with immediate effect on Friday.

Shortly after Mr. Somayaji's resignation, the government appointed senior advocate R. Muthukumaraswamy as the Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Somyaji was appointed to the post on March 7, 2013. He has over 35 years of experience at the Bar, and was designated as a senior counsel by the Madras High Court in 1994. He had served as an Additional Advocate General of the State Government between 2001 and 2006.