Several political parties, civil rights activists and legal experts have demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report in The Hindu over the death of P. Ramkumar, suspect in the Swathi murder case, as a complaint, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed for an enquiry into the incident.

The Additional Director General of Police/Director, Investigation Division of the SHRC has been directed to conduct an enquiry by a senior police officer and submit a comprehensive report within two weeks.

In a report titled ‘Swathi murder accused Ramkumar commits ‘suicide’, The Hindu reported that Ramkumar allegedly committed suicide by “pulling and biting into a live electric wire” inside the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Sunday evening, as claimed by prison officials.

Several political parties, civil rights activists and legal experts have demanded an independent probe into the incident.