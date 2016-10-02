The CMB will also consist of six part-time Members, four of whom will be from the States and the Union Territory

The Tamil Nadu government has chosen R. Subramanian, Chairman of the Cauvery Technical Cell (CTC), as its nominee for the proposed Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

This follows the direction of the Supreme Court on Friday to the Cauvery Basin States and the Union Territory of Puducherry to select their nominees and intimate the Union government by 4 p.m on Saturday.

The CMB, which will have three full time Members including Chairman, will also consist of six part-time Members, four of whom will be from the States and the Union Territory.

In 2002, Mr. Subramanian joined as a Member of the CTC and six years later, he was made Vice-Chairman. In July 2010, Subramanian became Chairman.