A sticker carrying details about the vehicle and its owner fixed in an autorickshaw in Salem on Saturday.

To ensure passengers feel safety while travelling in autorickshaws, the city police along with Regional Transport Office has began affixing stickers in autorickshaws that carry details about the owner and the driver.

The stickers that are issued by the city police carry details of autorickshaw number, stand number, permit number, expiry date of the permit, RTO Office, owners name and contact number. The sticker is signed by the RTO concerned and the city police and is affixed in autorickshaws after all the related documents are found to be correct.

This will help the passengers to inform their parents or relatives about the details of the vehicles so that incidents of harassment and altercations can be prevented.

Also, women commuters can feel more secure while travelling in autorickshaws as they can give details to their parents upon boarding the vehicle.

Meeting held

An awareness meeting with autorickshaw owners and drivers was held here on Saturday in which City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar asked them to obtain the stickers in 15 days.

He said that only after all the documents related to permits, owners details are verified, stickers will be issued that will be pasted in the front window of the vehicle and inside the vehicle.

Senior officials said that there are more than 6,500 autorickshaws plying in the city limits of which many do not have the necessary permit.

“This move will enable the police and the RTO to identify the vehicles without permit and initiate action against them,” they added. The Commissioner affixed sticker in an autorickshaw and inaugurated the process.