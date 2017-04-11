more-in

There has been a steady dip in city’s groundwater table over the past one year, according to a study by Chennai Metrowater.

With lack of sufficient rainfall over the past one year, groundwater level has dipped by at least 0.70 metres to 2.88 metres this March compared to the same month last year, said a press release.

While there has been a fall in the groundwater table across the city, the depth of water table varies according to the soil conditions and drawal of resources.

Some of the worst-affected zones are Royapuram and Ambattur where the groundwater level has fallen below 5.4 metres this March. Groundwater is available at a depth of nearly 3 metres in areas around Perungudi and Sholinganallur now.

Tiruvottriyur, which has a sandy soil layer that allows faster percolation of rainwater, has seen only a marginal drop in water table by 0.86 metres. But, water level has rapidly dipped by 2.88 metres at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone.

The groundwater levels in many areas are at a depth varying between 4 metres and 5 metres, indicating the water stress. The water agency monitors the water table through a network of 145 observation wells spread across the city.

The water agency has requested residents to conserve water supplied to them and ensure that pipes and taps are leak proof to better tackle the water crisis this summer.