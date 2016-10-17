Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji and Virudhunagar MP T. Radhakrishnan participating in a special puja held in Sivakasi on Sunday

Special pujas were performed in temples and mass prayers at mosque in the district for speedy recovery of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa here on Sunday.

Special pujas and aradhanas were performed at Sri Vellai Vinaygar Temple at Clock Tower this morning. While AIADMK women at Kumaran Thiru Nagar conducted ‘kuthu vilakku’ puja at Kumaran Thiru Nagar and at Sowrashtra Colony, gomaatha puja was performed at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple near Rock Fort.

Minister for Forests C. Seenivasan and other party men took part in a special prayer held at Big Mosque in the city. Hundreds of Muslims took part in the prayer.

In Theni, special pujas and aradhanas were performed at Sri Kailasanathar Temple in Periyakulam. Relatives and sons of Finance Minister O. Paneerselvam took part in these programmes.

Virudhunagar

Special ‘tiruvilakku puja’ organised by AIADMK was held in several temples on Sunday seeking the divine intervention for early recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, and Virudhunagar MP, T. Radhakrishnan, were among those who participated in the early morning special prayer held at Sri Valampuri Vinayagar Temple at Thendral Nagar near Sivakasi.

Special archana in the name of Ms. Jayalalithaa was performed.

MLAs G. Subramanian (Sattur) and Chandra Prabha (Srivilliputtur) participated in the special pujas at their respective villages.