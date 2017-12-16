‘Special plan for north Chennai’

more-in

To address the widely-felt grievance that north Chennai has been a neglected region compared to south Chennai in terms of infrastructure, the State Planning and Development (P&D) Department is working on a plan to transform the profile of the area, according to Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar.

A consultancy firm had been entrusted to conduct a study, which would cover, issues concerning livelihood opportunities of people, transport and education, the Minister said on Friday, answering a question by The Hindu on the State government’s measures in this regard.

The Minister, who briefly held the portfolio of P&D, dismissed the suggestion that the area is being neglected.

“Being a thickly populated place, the area requires additional efforts constantly to see to it that basic amenities are maintained properly and upgraded suitably.”