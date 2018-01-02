Smaller parties see no threat from Rajini

Not there yet: Parties claiming to be alternatives to the DMK and the AIADMK point out that Rajinikanth is yet to spell out his policies and political agenda. M. Vedhan | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

On Sunday when actor Rajinikanth said, “Mathanum, ellathayum mathanum! [It has to be changed, everything has to be changed],” he was only spelling out what several other political parties in the State have been aspiring for — providing an alternative to the Dravidian majors.

The DMDK, floated by actor Vijayakant, the PMK and Naam Thamizhar Katchi founder and film director Seeman have in recent years been trying hard to project themselves as viable alternatives to the DMK and AIADMK.Against this backdrop, the question that arises is whether Mr. Rajinikanth’s grandiose announcement on fielding candidates in all 234 Assembly constituencies will affect them adversely.

“Mr. Rajinikanth’s decision would definitely have an impact on them because he has the same plank but is not confined to a vote base along caste lines or Tamil nationalism. These parties do not appeal to voters beyond their vote base confined to specific areas geographically, but Mr. Rajinikanth’s popularity across the masses is well known,” contends political analyst P. Ramajayam.

However, Professor Ramu Manivannan of Department of Politics in the University of Madras doesn’t agree. “Mr. Rajinikanth has not even spelled out anything about the party or its name or its flag. He doesn’t take any stand. While so, how can we even say he would have any impact,” he asks.

The DMDK too says Mr. Rajinikanth’s announcement won’t have any impact. “Our leader [Mr. Vijayakant] goes to the field and addresses people’s issues and we have connect with the grass roots which Mr. Rajinikanth does not have. Without holding any protest, how can he even know what the people want,” asks party deputy secretary B. Parthasarathy.

PMK spokesperson K. Balu claims his party unlike others was the first party to come up with an annual draft State budget. “Anyone can say they are an alternative but it was the PMK which came up with specific policies explaining as to what was wrong with the Dravidian rule and how we can be the alternative with our policy,” he says.

‘No clear ideology’

With Mr. Rajinikanth plunging into politics just like the way the AIADMK and DMK did with their clout in the cinema world, Mr. Balu asks, “How can he be different from the AIADMK and DMK when he is just like them?”

Naam Thamizhar Katchi leader Seeman is quite vocal in his opposition to anyone other than the “son of the soil” leading the State. “We are from this land and we would only know the richness of our language and culture. Mr. Rajinikanth doesn’t even have a clear ideology or a clear stand on issues concerning the people.”

Mr. Rajinikanth’s decision would not have any impact on his party or its objectives, Mr. Seeman says categorically.