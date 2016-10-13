National » Tamil Nadu

ERODE, October 13, 2016
October 13, 2016

Six watchtowers erected at marketplace in Erode

Surveillance has been stepped up at the marketplace in Erode city in view of the festival season.

Six watch towers have been erected at vantage points to keep constant tab on movement of people. The watch towers have ensured a deterrent effect in the past in checking crimes, police sources said.

Festival shopping has visibly picked up and the police department has started exhorting people to keep vigil to protect themselves from pick-pockets and bag lifters.

Also, policing has now been made more visible with manpower addition, said Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar.

Recently, the district administration and police department had sought public cooperation for crime prevention through large-scale installation of CCTV cameras.

Private organisations, factories, schools, colleges, commercial entities and residents welfare associations have been encouraged to install CCTV cameras at vantage points and places of public confluence and store the footage in their computers.

The citizens can convey information about the installed cameras to the office of Superintendent of Police over phone: 94454 66203.

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

