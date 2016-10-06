Farmers say that they feel let down by the Centre’s flip-flop on the Cauvery issue.— File photo

A cross-section of farmers in the Cauvery Delta region is dismayed over the continuing uncertainty in receiving adequate water for irrigation even as many landless agricultural labourers struggle for livelihood.

The impasse over constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the current political situation in the State have added to their woes.

“There is a definite chaos on constituting the CMB. It must have been formed once the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final orders were gazetted. Since the issue [formation of the CMB] involves intensive Constitutional analysis, we pin our hopes on the highest court of the country to save our souls,” observed a crestfallen Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association.

Mr. Ranganathan was instrumental in filing the original suit that resulted in the constitution of the Tribunal.

“We had hoped that the courts would help us get water. Now that the CMB is not going to be there for now, and with Karnataka flagrantly flouting the Supreme Court orders, our investments in the current samba crop in more than eight lakh acres in the Delta region will be acutely hit if rains don’t come in time,” Mr. Ranganathan noted.

“It is important to note that the vast multitudes of landless agricultural labourers depend solely on farm labour for eking out a living in the Delta region. With kuruvai paddy cultivation lost for more than five years now and with the current samba paddy tottering for survival without adequate water, where will they go for making ends meet,” wondered Thanjavur district vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam V. Jeevakumar.

The present political climate in the State, “anti-Constitutional actions” of Karnataka and the volte face of the Centre have pushed the Delta farmers to a corner. What the courts wanted to give, Mr. Modi and Karnataka had sought to deny, Mr. Jeevakumar alleged.“We are staring down the barrel and our very existence is at stake,” said Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association secretary Swamimalai S. Vimalnathan.

“At this crucial hour, when stakes are ranged against us, all sections of people across the socio political spectrum must unite and save the Delta by launching a concerted campaign. Tomorrow might be too late,” he added.