Sasikala Pushpa, expelled AIADMK MP, is set to appear before the Madurai bench File Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Expelled AIADMK MP arrives in Chennai from Singapore, takes a a domestic flight to Madurai to appear before HC bench

Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha member M Sasikala Pushpa will appear before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday.

“There is no question of my resignation from the Rajya Sabha,” Ms. Pushpa, who was recently expelled from the AIADMK, told reporters here on her arrival from Singapore. She headed to Madurai in a domestic flight.

She will be appearing before the court to respond to an allegation of having played fraud on the court while filing an anticipatory bail application, and in connection with the registering of a case by the Thoothukudi police against her and her family members for allegedly ill-treating and sexually abusing two domestic aides.

The court had directed the MP to appear and explain how she could have signed a petition in Madurai on August 17 authorising her lawyer to argue the advance bail plea on behalf of her when the police claimed that she did not enter Tamil Nadu ever since the case was registered early this month.

On August 11, the Delhi High Court asked the Tamil Nadu government not to take any coercive action against her, her husband and their son in the case till August 22.

The domestic aides filed a police complaint alleging that they were tortured and sexually harassed.

The High Court had also asked her family to approach the appropriate court in Tamil Nadu for relief by then.

On August 26, the Supreme Court granted protection to her from arrest for six weeks.

She was expelled from the AIADMK after an ''altercation'' with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva at the Delhi airport earlier last month. Since then she has alleged that she was being threatened to resign her post.