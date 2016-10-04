Sasikala Pushpa arriving at the All Women Police Station in Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district on Monday.— Photo : N.Rajesh

Rajya Sabha MP L. Sasikala Pushpa, who was expelled from the ruling AIADMK recently, appeared at the All Women Police Station in Pudukottai on Monday for an inquiry pertaining to the sexual harassment case preferred by two of her former housemaids.

After Ms. Sasikala was expelled from the party, her two former housemaids lodged police complaint levelling sexual harassment charges against the MP, her husband Lingeswara Thilagan, son Pradeep Raja and mother Gowri. As the All Women Police, Pudukottai, registered cases against them, Ms. Sasikala and others filed anticipatory bail petitions before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. When the petitions were dismissed, she approached the Supreme Court which directed the petitioners to appear before the police on October 3 while restraining the police from arresting them.

Pursuant to this direction, Ms. Sasikala, Mr. Thilagan and Mr. Raja appeared before the police at the All Women Police Station, Pudukottai, at 10.30 a.m. on Monday.

In the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Rural, Seemaisamy, and Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Thoothukudi, Nagakumari, Investigation Officer Annathaai, grilled her for nearly three hours with over 200 questions. The responses were recorded and videographed.

Mr. Thilagan and Mr. Raja appeared for an inquiry in the afternoon.

Interacting with reporters earlier at Thoothukudi airport, Ms. Sasikala said senior leaders of the AIADMK should release a “clear report” comprehensively explaining the health condition of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. “If they fail to do so, I will file a habeas corpus petition in the court to bring out the truth,” she added.