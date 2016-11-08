A TALE OF WOE:A policeman preventing residents of Koombur near Vedasandur from staging a protest near the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan.

They condemn erratic supply of drinking water and stage a protest

Residents of Karayampatti in Oddanchatram block, Koombur and nearby villages in Gujiliamparai block staged a demonstration before the collectorate on Monday condemning erratic supply of drinking water to their villages.

People from Karaympatti stated that there was no water supply for the past four months.

“How can we live without water? The existing sources have completely gone dry. No steps have been taken to solve the crisis,” one of them said.

When villagers tried to enter the collector’s office, the police prevented them from doing so. They had heated an argument with police officials. They raised slogans against the state government demanding resumption of drinking water supply to their areas.

Similarly, residents of Kanakapillaiyur, Vaalinaickanpatti, Paraipatti and Rajapudhur in Gujiliamparai block thronged the Collectorate condemning erratic supply of water. They did not get water for the past two months. They too thronged the collectorate with empty pots and sat before the collectorate.

Several villages in the district have been reeling under acute water crisis owing to poor rain during north east monsoon.