An ailing elephant calf found in Sirumugai Forest Range in Coimbatore division on October 14 and brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp for treatment died of diarrhoea on Sunday morning.

The elephant was found to be extremely “weak and emaciated.” Once it was brought to Theppakadu, the less than one-month-old animal showed signs of improvement, but its condition turned worse on Saturday when it developed diarrhoea.

“We gave the animal all supplements and treated it. But, it died on Sunday morning,” E. Vijayaraghavan, forest veterinarian, said. According to him, the little one was abandoned by its herd.

