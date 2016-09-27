Widen road

The road from Moolakkarai to Vasantha Nagar is too narrow. Due to the growth of innumerable vehicles of all sorts, the extension of this road is indispensable. It is high time the corporation widened the road. As a result of extension, accidents can be prevented.

Radhika Ramesh,

Tirunagar

Preserve heritage

Madurai has a rich history and culture, which appeal to numerous tourists from all over the world. Tirumalai Naicker Mahal, Meenakshi Amman Temple, Tirupparankundram, Samanar caves and Alagarkoil are our heritage spots. These places have always been the centre of attraction for all tourists. It is our responsibility to protect this precious heritage and transfer it to the coming generations. We should be proud of our rich culture and should pledge to render all possible help to conserve and preserve our heritage.

R.R. Raganjana,

Tirunagar

Damaged speed breakers

The speed breakers on the Periya Kadai Veethi in Melur in front of the mosque are in damaged condition.

Hence, vehicles find it difficult to use this busy road. I request the authorities to repair the speed breakers immediately.

M. Sundararajan,

Surveyor Colony