The body of P. Ramkumar, who allegedly committed suicide in Puzhal prison on September 18 last after getting arrested in connection with Swathi’s murder case, was buried at Meenakshipuram on Sunday afternoon.

On being handed over to his father Paramasivan following the post-mortem conducted at Royapettah Government Hospital on Saturday afternoon, the body was brought to Meenakshipuram near Shencottai by road around 10.50 a.m. and kept in front of his tiled house to enable the public to pay their last respects.

After leaders of various Dalit outfits placed wreaths on the body, it was taken in a procession and buried.

Ramkumar’s advocate Ramaraj, who came to Meenakshipuram along with the body, said he would decide on the next course of action only after getting the post-mortem report.

CBI probe sought

“We don’t have faith in the probe of the State police, who claim that Ramkumar had committed suicide by biting the live electric wire in the high-security Puzhal prison. Hence, we seek a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Ramkumar. Moreover, CBI probe should also be ordered to identify the real culprits behind the murder of Swathi,” Mr. Ramaraj said, adding that they had built the tomb in such a way that they could easily take the body again for one more round of post-mortem if required. DIG of Police, Tirunelveli Range, R. Dhinakaran and Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman visited Meenakshipuram on Saturday night to review security arrangements. ASP, Tenkasi, Sashank Sai, had camped at Meenakshipuram along with a police force as leaders of various Dalit outfits came to the village to pay homage.

