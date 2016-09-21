The FIR – a copy of which was accessed by “The Hindu” – gives the impression that Ramkumar’s reflexes were out of ordinary.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection with the death of P. Ramkumar, the accused in the software engineer Swathi murder case, presents a prison official’s narrative of the former’s innovative ‘suicide’ act on Sunday last. While one has to wait for the post-mortem of Ramkumar to begin as the Madras High Court on Tuesday yet again restrained doctors from performing the autopsy and referred the matter to a third judge, the FIR – a copy of which was accessed by The Hindu – gives the impression that Ramkumar’s reflexes were out of ordinary.

The FIR, based on a complaint filed by the Jailor, says Ramkumar, who had been lodged in the Dispensary Block since July 4, 2016, wanted to drink water around 4.30 pm on Sunday. After Warder Pechimuthu opened the cell, “he went near the pot but quickly broke open the switchbox located nearby by delivering a strong punch with his hand and pulled out live wires and bit into it with his teeth.”

On seeing this, Mr Pechimuthu “tried to rescue him using his lathi”. After Ramkumar fell unconscious, the Warder switched off the main power supply and alerted the prison control room over wireless network, says the FIR.

The duty doctor rendered first-aid before shifting Ramkumar to the prison hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.