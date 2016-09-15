The Salem District Lorry Owners Association has urged the Centre to effectively intervene and ensure the safety of the lives and properties of the Tamils residing in Karnataka.

The association also demanded adequate protection to the lorries and trucks transporting essential commodities to Karnataka and to northern states via Karnataka.

Resolution

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the annual general body meeting of the association held here on Tuesday. The resolution condemned the escalating violence against the Tamils and also the burning of the buses and lorries with Tamil Nadu registration.

Compensation

The meeting demanded Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to sanction adequate compensation to the lorries and trucks of Tamil Nadu which suffered damages in Karnataka.

Another resolution demanded the state government and the Salem Corporation to shift the Shevvapet Gundu shetti lake lorry shed to another spacious site. Other resolutions adopted at the meeting pleaded for streamlining the collection of toll in toll plazas and also withdraw the condition that candidates should have passed class VIII for obtaining driving licence.

The wards of the members of the association who secured top marks in the SSLC and Plus Two public examinations were honoured on the occasion.

V. Chennakesavan, president of the association, presided. Kumarasamy, president of the State Lorry Owners Federation – Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest. C. Dhanaraj, secretary of the association and Krishnasamy, vice president, spoke.

