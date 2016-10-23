The district administration has promulgated prohibitory orders, banning all types of hired vehicles, carrying volunteers within the district as well as from other districts to the memorials of Maruthu brothers in Thirupattur and Kalayarkoil and Thevar memorial at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district.

Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police, T. Jayachandran, Collector S. Malarvizhi promulgated the order under section 144 of the Cr PC on Saturday to maintain law and order, public peace and tranquillity in the two districts, official sources said.

The Collector said the order would be in force from October 23 to October 31. During the period entry of all types of hired vehicles, tractors, two wheelers and three wheelers, carrying volunteers intending to participate in the memorial events of freedom fighters Maruthu brothers and Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The memorial events of Maruthu brothers would be held at Thirupattur on October 24 and at Kalayarkoil on October 27.

The Thevar Jayanthi is scheduled to be held on October 30 at Pasumpon.

The Collector ordered that leaders of registered political parties, who had sought prior permission to pay homage, would be allowed to travel in a convoy of only three vehicles.