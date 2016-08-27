Pranab Mukherjee to review passing-out parade at Chennai OTA

President Pranab Mukherjee will review the ceremonial passing-out parade at the Officer’s Training Academy in Chennai next month. File Photo

Pranab Mukherjee would be the third Indian President to review the ceremonial passing-out parade at the Officer’s Training Academy here, next month.

“President Pranab Mukherjee will participate in the passing out parade of the OTA, where 272 gentlemen and lady cadets will become officers in the Army,” according to an official release.

“On September 10, Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, will be the third President to visit the OTA after late R Venkataraman and former President Pratibha Patil,” the release has said.

The Officers Training School established in January 1963 was redesignated as Officers Training Academy after its completion of 25 years in January 1988.

Till date, 24,704 General cadets and 2,276 lady cadets have been commissioned from OTA, Chennai, it said.