National » Tamil Nadu

Chennai, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 17:30 IST

Pranab Mukherjee to review passing-out parade at Chennai OTA

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
President Pranab Mukherjee will review the ceremonial passing-out parade at the Officer’s Training Academy in Chennai next month. File Photo
PTI
President Pranab Mukherjee will review the ceremonial passing-out parade at the Officer’s Training Academy in Chennai next month. File Photo

Pranab Mukherjee would be the third Indian President to review the ceremonial passing-out parade at the Officer’s Training Academy here, next month.

“President Pranab Mukherjee will participate in the passing out parade of the OTA, where 272 gentlemen and lady cadets will become officers in the Army,” according to an official release.

“On September 10, Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, will be the third President to visit the OTA after late R Venkataraman and former President Pratibha Patil,” the release has said.

The Officers Training School established in January 1963 was redesignated as Officers Training Academy after its completion of 25 years in January 1988.

Till date, 24,704 General cadets and 2,276 lady cadets have been commissioned from OTA, Chennai, it said.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National | Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Live chat: How inclusive are places of worship in Tamil Nadu?

In recent times, Dalits in Nagapattinam district have 'threatened' to convert to Islam if they are not allowed to participate and perform temple rituals. This raises questions whether the state needs... »

Pranab Mukherjee to review passing-out parade at Chennai OTA

Man attacked inside Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

Anbumani, Vaiko oppose Kerala’s proposed dam across Siruvani river

Muthukumaraswamy appointed new A-G

Compensate kin of manual scavengers: Karunanidhi

‘Shortfall in Cauvery release less than 6 tmcft’

Supreme Court to hear TN plea on Cauvery release on Sept. 2

Last date for applying for MSU degrees extended

PDS beneficiaries to carry smart cards from next year

Labourer’s body retrieved from dam


Chennai

Pranab Mukherjee to review passing-out parade at Chennai OTA

Yet another child from Tiruvallur dies

Aerial bundled cables to prevent electrocution

Wet weather likely in Chennai and neighbourhoods over weekend

DMK, AIADMK workers clash at Amma camp in Selaiyur

Flooding remains the biggest fear

First lady cadet from Bhutan feels at home in Chennai OTA

Madurai

Madurai Additional Collector felicitated by Sachin Tendulkar

Farmers protest killing of roadside trees

Police get permission to interrogate suspected Maoist

Attempt to illegally transfer Meenakshi temple land

Stress on need for safeguarding consumer interests

The Hindu in School’s Teachers’ Day contest

Cheating case against AIADMK councillor

Mayor inaugurates work for laying paver blocks

Let people decide who is at fault, says Stalin

Court cancels bail granted to suspect in drug smuggling case

Coimbatore

Ramps near rail track to reduce elephant deaths

Fencing player from Coimbatore gets support through ‘Social Capital’

Man attacked inside Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

Waste collection from apartments, gated communities picks up

Five held for poaching Mouse Deer

Tiruchirapalli

‘Centre must intervene to release water in Cauvery’

Rs.1.03 crore allotted under samba package

Conmen strike at will in Tiruchi

Engineering student sets herself ablaze in Woraiyur

Law and order in coma in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Our Lady of Good Health Church feast from August 30

The story of a storyteller

Dishing up a spread of yore

Green Park work inspected by Mayor

Puducherry

Clarification sought from Centre on NEET, says CM

A ‘begging’ protest against bribe

Former Chief Minister turns combative in House

NGOs pledge support to Bedi’s ‘cleaner Puducherry’ call

Mixed reaction to Lt. Governor’s address


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

Anbumani, Vaiko oppose Kerala’s proposed dam across Siruvani river

PMK Youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday asked the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to stop th... »