PM’s planned visit triggers hopes of big announcements

more-in

Even as the demand for declaring Cyclone Ockhi in Kanniyakumari a ‘national disaster’ is gathering momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit the affected areas on December 19.

Though the affected population of Kanniyakumari district is not satisfied with the manner in which the relief and restoration works were carried out even after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited a couple of areas on Tuesday, his announcement on increasing solatium to the deceased fishermen’s families from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh tempered the intensity of the protests to some extent.

However, the affected fishermen are not prepared to overlook the alleged slackness in the searches conducted on the high seas to locate their missing brothern as they feel that the searches were not conducted in the areas where the fishermen of the district would carry out their operations.

Moreover, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s recent meeting with the affected fishermen did have an impact on the affected population of the district, traditionally considered a Congress bastion. His assurance on exerting constant pressure on the Centre for creating a separate Fisheries Ministry received good response.

Meanwhile, the affected farmers are demanding ₹25 lakh each to the families of the agriculturists killed in rain-related mishaps, and due compensation for crop damage.

With the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the farmers staged a massive road roko in front of the Kalkulam taluk office recently, stalling traffic on the busy Nagercoil–Thiruvananthapuram Highway for six hours.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Modi’s proposed visit to Kanniyakumari has triggered expectations that a few big announcements from the Prime Minister are likely.

After his overnight stay in Kochi on December 18 (Monday), Mr. Modi is likely to visit the cyclone-ravaged Lakshadweep on Tuesday morning and return to Thiruvananthapuram at noon.

In the afternoon, he will reach Kanniyakumari by a chopper and meet farmers and fishermen around 2.45 p.m. before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram again.