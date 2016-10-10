Want to convey the ‘collective good wishes of the people of Kerala’, the CM says

A stream of high profile visitors, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor P. Sathasivam, on Monday visited Apollo Hospitals where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment.

“All is well with Puratchi Thalaivi Amma [revolutionary leader mother]” the official twitter handle of the party, @AIADMKofficial, said.

Mr. Vijayan visited the hospital and held discussions with hospital managing director Prathap Reddy.

“We met Dr. Pathap Reddy and other doctors providing treatment to the Chief Minister,” Mr. Sathasivam told reporters.

“And within a short period, she is likely to be discharged and it is possible for her to take charge of administration. We also pray for her speedy recovery,” he added.

Mr. Vijayan said they had come to “convey the collective good wishes of the people of Kerala.”

Earlier in the day, Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi also visited the hospital.

“He said Amma is under very good care and that she is progressing. I would like to pray for her to keep progressing. I have come here due to absolute respect as a neighbour as Puducherry is a neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu and it is my duty to be here,” she said.

“We all are praying and our respect and regards are with the people of Tamil Nadu in this big hour of challenge,” she added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK workers and supporters continued to hold prayers across the State in different places of worship for Jayalalithaa’s speedy recovery.