Pechiparai dam had an inflow of 403 cusecs and a discharge of 643 cusecs.

Water level in important dams on Friday was (in feet): Pechiparai 15.4, Perunchani 12.5, Chitrar I 5.87, Chitrar II 5.97, Poigai 11.3 and Mambazhathuraiaru 44.62.

Rainfall recorded in other places was (in mm): Pechiparai 11, Chitrar I 18.2, Chitrar II 5.4, Poigai 2.8, Mambazhathuraiaru 23.5, Surulode 29, Kannimar 15.2, Aralvoimozhi 2.8, Balamore 10.4, Mylaudi 4.6 and Tiruvattar 8.4.

Perunchani dam registered a maximum rainfall of 61.2 mm, followed by Puthen Anai area which recorded 60.2 mm.

Moderate rainfall occurred in many parts of Kanniyakumari district on Thursday night.

