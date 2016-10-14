A two-member team from National SC / ST Commission visited the district on Thursday to enquire the murder of a Dalit youth at Mela Ilanthaikulam, allegedly by a Caste Hindu, on October 5 following the youths’s affair with his daughter.

When C. Sivagurunathan (30) of Dindigul came to meet his girlfriend L. Kasthuri (29) of Mela Ilanthaikulam, he was murdered allegedly by the girl’s father Lakshmanaperumal, who later surrendered before the Thevarkulam police.

The panel members, Lister and Iniyan, along with District Adi Dravida Welfare Officer Nirmala, had discussion with the Village Administrative Officer, Village Head and a few residents of Mela Ilanthaikulam.

They met the police personnel at Thevarkulam police station to get details of the murder.

They also met Ms. Kasthuri, who is living in one of her relatives’ house in Surandai.

In the evening, Mr. Iniyan and Mr. Lister met District Revenue Officer M.G. Kulandaivel at the Collectorate here.