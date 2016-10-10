Opposition divided on issue of interim Chief Minister

Leader of the Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin insisted that there was a need to elect an interim CM since Tamil Nadu had to handle a series of crucial inter-State issues.

Three days after Apollo Hospitals said that Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would require treatment for a longer period, Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu are divided over the need for installing an interim CM.

On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin insisted that there was a need to elect an interim CM since Tamil Nadu had to handle a series of crucial inter-State issues such as the Cauvery Water Dispute, Mullaperiyar and Palar rows. “Initially it was said that Ms. Jayalalithaa was admitted for fever and dehydration. However, now the hospital has said that she will have to remain in hospital for a long period. Installing an interim head is the need of the hour to run the administration efficiently,” Mr. Stalin argued.

Earlier, DMDK leader Vijayakant had demanded that an interim CM be appointed. Opposing this, Su. Thirunavukkarasar, president of the TNCC, an ally of the DMK, said, the government is functioning. “The Chief Minister is recovering. The Governor , like the President of the country, remains a Constitutional head. There is a Cabinet of senior ministers and officials,” he pointed out. We have a Chief Secretary, Director-General of Police in charge of law and order and intelligence,” he contended.

Communist Party of India national secretary D. Raja told journalists on Sunday there was no need to appoint a deputy Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu. “It is unnecessary and a decision, if needed, should be taken by the State Cabinet that has collective responsibility.”

Also, Mr. Raja said the State has a functional Governor, who can also decide on it.

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan felt that the administration was being run smoothly by senior ministers and officials, who had already consulted the Governor for guidance.

“What is the need for electing an interim Chief Minister when we are told that the Chief Minister is recovering. Such arrangements were not made in the past when Chief Minister MGR went abroad for treatment,” she said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko argued that in 2009 when Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was in hospital for a month there was no interim arrangement.

Dennis S. Jesudasan adds:

Meanwhile, when asked about the current political situation, former West Bengal Governor Gopalakrishna Gandhi, who in 1984 was Secretary to Tamil Nadu Governor S.L. Khurana when the then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was hospitalised for a prolonged period, said there is no clarity yet on when Ms. Jayalalithaa would be able to resume her work.

“When the then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was ill and was undergoing treatment abroad, Mr. Khurana discussed with senior Ministers of the Cabinet and senior officials and he guided the government to the provisions in the business rules in order to facilitate the more convenient despatch of official business,” Mr. Gandhi told The Hindu.

Replying to a query on whether acting Governors could function as a regular Governor, he said, “Acting Governor is Governor. He is no less than a Governor. We must trust him to guide the State in the present period and draw from the excellent precedent by Governor Khurana.”

To a query on the scenario where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa continued to be in hospital, he said if she was in a position to respond to questions and take decisions and involve in discussions on official matters, then there was no constitutional crisis. “If she is going to resume work shortly, then there is no constitutional crisis. It depends on the pace and quality of her recovery.”

In the absence of any indication on the nature of her illness, the Governor would play a crucial role and he must be trusted, Mr. Gandhi said.