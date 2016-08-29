Moulding the young:(From left) Office-bearers of the students’ association of the Department of ECE, Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College; winners of an inter-collegiate meet organised by Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan College for Women; and overall winners of the annual sports meet of Sethu Institute of Technology.

Moulding the young:(From left) Office-bearers of the students’ association of the Department of ECE, Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College; winners of an inter-collegiate meet organised by Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan College for Women; and overall winners of the annual sports meet of Sethu Institute of Technology.

Moulding the young:(From left) Office-bearers of the students’ association of the Department of ECE, Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College; winners of an inter-collegiate meet organised by Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan College for Women; and overall winners of the annual sports meet of Sethu Institute of Technology.

Mega B inaugurated

Mega B Association of the Department of Business Administration of S. S. Duraisamy Nadar Mariammal College, Kovilpatti, was inaugurated on August 11. D. Naveen, second- year B.B.A., welcomed the gathering. D. Kathambarajan, Principal, delivered the presidential address. P. Marishkannan, Co-ordinator of Mega B Association, introduced the office-bearers.

Phyonics 2016

An inter-collegiate meet, ‘Phyonics 2016,’ of the Department of Physics of Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan College for Women, Madurai, was inaugurated by M. Arulmozhi, Associate Professor, Jeyaraj Annapackiyam College, recently. She also delivered a lecture on ‘Physics determines the future.’ Various competitions were also conducted for the participants. The overall winner of the event was Ambiga College for Women, Madurai, and the second place went to V.V.V. College for Women, Virudhunagar.

Department of Business Administration of the college organised an inter-collegiate meet on August 5. K. C. Gurusamy, Managing Partner of Kaycee Plasto Pack Industries, Virudhunagar, delivered a talk on ‘The Signature’ in the inaugural session. Competitions were conducted for the participants from nine colleges. The overall winner shield was won by Lady Doak College and the runner-up was Madurai Sivakasi Nadar Pioneer Meenakshi Women’s College.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college conducted an orientation programme for freshers recently. IQAC co-ordinator M. Valliammal welcomed the gathering. Aasha Sampath, psychologist, delivered a lecture on “How to achieve your goal?” NAAC Co-ordinator K.P.B. Seema proposed a vote of thanks.

Kalam remembered

Rich tributes were paid to former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on his first death anniversary at Madurai Sivakasi Nadars' Pioneer Meenakshi Women’ s College, Poovanthi, at a function organised on July 28. V. Ponraj, who was scientific advisor to Kalam, delivered a talk on the occasion. Saplings were also planted on the campus. K.P. Murugan, charter president, Rotary Club of Madurai Gems, delivered the introductory speech. R.V.N. Kannan delivered the presidential address.

Freshers' Day

Freshers' Day was conducted at Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, on July 25. P.R. Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha, chairman, governing council, presided over the function. M. S. Palanichamy, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Open University, advised the students not to be bogged down by failures. R. V. Mahendra Gowda, Principal, welcomed the gathering.

Office-bearers

Office-bearers of the Students' Forum of Dr. Umayal Ramanathan College for Women, Karaikudi, were sworn in at a function organised on July 28. The Principal, S. Jeyashree, delivered the presidential address. A. Meenatchisundararajan, Coordinator of Dr. Alagappa Group of Educational Institutions, addressed the students. R. Kaleeswari of Department of Mathematics proposed a vote of thanks.

Eblaze ’16

Eblaze ’16, students association of the Department of ECE, was inaugurated at Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College, Arasanoor, on August 5 by K. Kumar, Divisional Engineer, BSNL. S.P. Varadharajan, Managing Director, presided over the function. V. Dharmalingam, Principal, offered felicitations. R. Raja, Head of the department, introduced the office-bearers of ‘Eblaze’16.’

Department of Computer Science Engineering of the college conducted the inaugural of CSE Stduent’s Association on July 28. A. John Prabhu Kumar of Infosys, the chief guest, highlighted the need for students to develop soft skills. Head, Department of Computer Science Engineering, S. Athirayan welcomed the gathering.

Students donate blood

The NSS units of Vickram Engineering College, Enathi, organised a blood donation camp in association with Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital on August 5. About 50 units of blood were donated by students at the camp, which was inaugurated by the Principal, S. Nagarajan.

Sports meet

The 21s{+t}annual sports meet of Sethu Institute of Technology, Kariapatti, was held on August 10. Former Indian hockey player and Arjuna awardee N. Mohammed Riyaz and former Indian football player Syed Sabir Basha distributed prizes to the winners and addressed the students. Chairman S.M. Mohammed Jaleel presided over the function. Physical Education Director P. Senthil Kumar presented the annual sports report.

Saplings planted

NCC cadets of Saiva Bhanu Kshatriya College, Aruppukottai, planted saplings on the campus in memory of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on his first death anniversary on July 27. P. Govindaraj, Head, Department of Chemistry, welcomed the gathering. M. Chandramouleeswaran, Head, Department of Mathematics, conducted a quiz programme for the students. N. Muthuselvan, Principal, offered felicitations. P. Sankarasekaran, secretary, presided over the function. Ga. Bakavathiappan, Head, Department of Zoology, proposed a vote of thanks.

A mathematical modelling exhibition for school students was organised by the PG and Research Department of Mathematics on July 19. Sixty five students of the department demonstrated 32 models at the exhibition.

EEE association

The EEE Association of Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, was inaugurated by Group Captain Balakrishnan Balaji, senior test engineer, Indian Air Force, on August 10. R. Madavan welcomed the gathering. R. Solaisamy, Managing Trustee, and Vigneswari Arunkumar presided over the function. S. Ramesh, Head of the department, briefed about the activities of the association and introduced the office-bearers. B.G. Vishnuram, Principal, delivered the inaugural address. K.R. Viswanathan, Director, addressed the gathering. P. Sarathchandran proposed a vote of thanks.

A social awareness camp on “Electrical energy conservation and safety” was conducted by the department at Appayanaickenpatti village on July 30. Students D. Kiranraj and K. Vigneshkumar demonstrated the methods of power conservation and safety.

Lecture on breastfeeding

The NSS units, Gender Cell and Study Circle of Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, organised a lecture on ‘Breastfeeding’ by K. Aarthy of Vijaya Nursing Home on August 4. R. Muthulakshmi, Vice-Principal, welcomed the gathering. J. Jasmine Bhastina, NSS Programme Officer, proposed a vote of thanks.

PG Department of Commerce of the college organised a lecture on the topic ‘Be positive’ by K. Ramdoss, Placement Officer, on August 5. S. Krishnamurthy, Principal, chaired the session.

The Association of Management Studies was inaugurated by M. Rajasekaran, Dean, Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, on July 20. The Commerce Association was inaugurated by S. Krishnamurthy, Principal. The Gender Cell organised an awareness programme on “Anti-ragging” on July 27 with V. Chandrasekaran, advocate, as the resource person.

Competitions for students and planting of saplings marked the observance of the first death anniversary of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on July 27. About 80 students participated in various competitions.

Fine Arts Fiesta

Youth Welfare Forum of Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi, conducted ‘Fine Arts Fiesta 2016’ on August 5 and 6. Principal D. Sasireka presided over the event. Classical dance, imitation dance, folk dance, mime, vocal duet and one-act play were some of the stage events organised at the fiesta, apart from non-stage events.

As part of NSS extension activity, students of the college organised a self-employment training programme at Samynatham on August 7. It was inaugurated by Dr. Sasireka. NSS Programme Officer S. Dhanalakshmi of the Department of Tamil addressed the participants. S. Siva Sakthi, craft teacher, trained 30 persons in preparing wall hangings.

Entrepreneurship programme

An entrepreneurship awareness programme was held at Arasan Ganesan Polytechnic College, Sivakasi, on July 29. T. Kannan, Deputy Director Manager, District Industries Centre, welcomed the participants. M. Nandakumar, Principal, in his presidential address, advised the students to be job providers and not job seekers. R. Vasirajan, Assistant Director, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, wanted the students to dream to become entrepreneurs. S.P.G.C. Brindavan, president, Virudhunagar District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, narrated the success stories of entrepreneurs. A. Siva of District Industries Centre explained the various employment generation programmes such as Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme. Nagarajan, Director, VIDITSSIA, proposed a vote of thanks.