in command:T.S. Jawahar, principal secretary/commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts, chairing a grievance redressal meeting for pensioners in Vellore on Wednesday.Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Assures that shortcomings in insurance and pension schemes will be addressed

At a grievance redressal meeting held for pensioners on Wednesday, T.S. Jawahar, principal secretary/commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts, instructed officials to provide solutions for the petitions submitted by the pensioners within a month.

The meeting, which was held in the presence of Collector S.A. Raman, was organised for pensioners to air their grievances regarding the pension scheme. Mr. Jawahar assured that measures would be taken to redress their grievances immediately, according to a press release.

He added that action would also be taken on the shortcomings in the health insurance scheme and family pension scheme. He asked officials to send all forms related to the pension immediately after the retirement of a government officer to the accounts department. There should be no lethargy or irresponsibility in carrying out this work, the release said.

Noting that pensioners have put forward many grievances and suggestions during the meeting, he said that necessary advice has been given to the Collector and district treasury officer to take appropriate action.

He said that the new suggestions of pensioners would be recommended to the government, the release added.