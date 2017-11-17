No infringement of the State’s rights, says Forests Minister

more-in

“There is nothing wrong in the Governor reviewing schemes and works and there is no infringement of the State’s rights or autonomy. Take it easy,” Minister for Forests Dindigul C. Sreenivasan here on Thursday.

Participating in a function here, he said the Governor’s plans to visit all districts were “100 per cent welcome.”

Justifying the Governor’s review, Mr. Sreenivasan said Coimbatore city had been chosen for the Smart City project which was a Central government-sponsored scheme. “What is wrong in the Governor reviewing it,” he asked.

To a query whether such a review would have been possible if former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had been alive, Mr. Sreenivasan said it would be difficult to answer such questions.

On the charges that Income Tax raids in Tamil Nadu against V.K. Sasikala family were politically motivated, Mr. Sreenivasan said there was no discrimination of any kind.

On Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan’s remark that AIADMK cadre were capable of destroying the party, Mr. Sreenivasan said that everyone had a right to criticise a political party and that he was not aware of the circumstances under which the Union Minister reportedly made such a remark. “His remark does not call for any response or reaction,” Mr. Sreenivasan said.

Asked about the remarks made by BJP general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan that AIADMK rule had given room to corruption, Mr. Sreenivasan said he was not aware of such a remark.