Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday, announced a scheme to screen newborns for hearing impairment. The State government has allocated Rs. 3.30 crore for the purpose.

The pilot project would be launched in Chennai and Sivaganga district.

The project would be implemented in 11 maternity hospitals in Chennai and the district headquarters hospital in Sivaganga, taluk hospitals and upgraded primary health centres.

The government has also proposed to implement the AAWAZ – augmentative and alternative communication for mentally challenged children. “Children in government homes will be given an iPad to enable communication among them.”