Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced a slew of measures in the Assembly to boost the infrastructure of Aavin and welfare of workers, which included a new pension scheme for workers and pensioners of milk producers’ union.

A new pension scheme, which would ensure an additional Rs. 3,500 per month for the benefit of those workers, who work in Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Cooperative Union and District Cooperative Milk Producers Unions, besides the entitled sum under the Employees Pension Scheme, 1995, would be implemented, the Chief Minister said. “Half of the pension would be allowed as family pension. This would cost the exchequer an annual expense of Rs. 27 crore,” she added.

Making suo motu statements in the House, Ms. Jayalalithaa said a unit to produce plastic films used to pack and market milk would be set up in Ulundurpet at a cost of Rs. 82 crore and Rs. 4.82 crore would be spent to improve infrastructure in milk union members in the Nilgris district.

While equipment needed to make tetra packs of milk would be acquired in Salem at Rs. 27.51 crore, infrastructure in Madurai would be improved at Rs. 13 crore, the Chief Minister said, adding 452 staff quarters in Madhavaram Milk Colony would be repaired at Rs. 4 crore.

Soon after the House sat on Monday, Speaker P. Dhanapal referred to the death of former member M. Dhandayuthapani and condoled his death.

Mr. Dhandayuthapani, who died on August 5, was a member between 1962 and 1967 elected from Adirampattinam constituency.