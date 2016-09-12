: The Nadigar Sangam on Sunday condemned some of the Kannada actors for passing derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Cauvery river water issue.

Actor and Sangam general secretary Vishal told reporters after the Sangam’s executive committee meeting on Sunday that it was not right to burn the effigies of the Chief Minister.

“The water was released based on a Supreme Court order. The Sangam will stand by the Chief Minister in this issue,” he affirmed.

Nadigar Sangam president Nasser said that the members too would stage a protest pressing for the rights of the State.

“The people of Karnataka and Kannada actors are protesting the release of water according to the Supreme Court judgment, but we will protest demanding our rights.”

“They have passed derogatory remarks not even taking into consideration that she is a woman and Chief Minister of a State. We will take the entire industry along, not just the Nadigar Sangam. It is an issue pertaining to all Tamils, not just actors or the film industry,” he said.

Actor and MLA Karunas and actor Karthi were present during the interaction.