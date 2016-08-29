A peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is visiting Auxilium College from August 29 to 31 for the third cycle of assessment and accreditation.
The team will be chaired by M.O. Koshy, former pro-vice chancellor of Kannur University, Kerala, according to a release.
