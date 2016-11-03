National » Tamil Nadu

SALEM, November 3, 2016
Updated: November 3, 2016 05:33 IST

Mishra assumes office

P.K. Mishra on Wednesday assumed office as the Executive Director of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Salem Steel Plant.

He was the General Manager in-charge of Salem Steel Plant from July 2016.

Mr. Mishra joined Salem Steel Plant as General Manager (Works) in 2012.

Under his able leadership, the plant witnessed several improvements in production and productivity including the stabilisation of newly commissioned Steel Melting Shop and New Cold Rolling Mill complex. Mr. Mishra completed his engineering course from REC, Rourkela (at present NIT) in Metallurgy. He joined SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant in 1980 as a graduate engineer.

He was transferred to Rourkela Steel Plant in 1982.

Mr. Mishra served the plant with distinction in blooming and slabing mill, cold rolling mill and rose to the rank of DGM in-charge in CRM.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

