In an announcement that would benefit several women government servants in the State, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has announced that maternity leave would be increased to nine months from the existing six months.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, Ms. Jayalalithaa said her announcement was to fulfil the promises her party had made in its election manifesto. She also recalled that it was she who, in May 2011, increased the maternity leave to six months from 90 days.

The government would construct buildings to house Regional Transport Offices in Poonamallee and Tirupur (North) at a cost of Rs. 5.88 crore and other buildings in Ambur in Vellore district and Musiri in Tiruchi district at Rs. 4.22 crore, she said.