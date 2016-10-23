The Additional Sessions Court (Fast Track) in Paramakudi has convicted a 32-year-old man in a double murder case and awarded him double life sentence in the four-year-old case.

Holding that the prosecution has proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt, Additional Sessions Judge M. P. Ram convicted A. Syed Abdul Rahman (32) of Keezharamanadhi village in Kamudhi police limits and awarded him double life sentence.

The Judge held the accused guilty under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for poisoning to death, G. Bose (55) and his friend Kanagaraj (36), also from the village on October 5, 2012.

The Judge awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) each for the two murders to the accused, under Section 328 and one life imprisonment each for the two murders under section 302 IPC.

The judge also imposed a total fine of Rs. 20,000 and four more years of RI if he failed to pay the fine. The sentences would go concurrently, the judge said.

The prosecution case was that the accused, who also hailed from the village, had borrowed Rs. 40,000 from Bose and committed the murders as the deceased pressured him to repay the money.

After the accused went to Chennai to work in a hotel, Bose went to Chennai and shouted at him to repay the money at the earliest.

The accused promised to pay the money on his return to the village on October 5, 2012 and before leaving Chennai, he had bought cyanide to poison Bose to death.

After reaching Aruppukottai, he had bought a liquor bottle and mixed it with the cyanide poison, using a syringe, the prosecution said. On reaching the village, he ‘gifted’ the liquor bottle to Bose and promised to return the money after the Jamath meeting in the evening.

He had the liquor with his friend Kanagaraj and both dropped dead within five minutes after consuming the liquor, it added. The accused who was present in the court, was taken to Madurai central prison after the judge pronounced the order.